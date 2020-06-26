UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Position in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) by 49.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,081 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BayCom were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in BayCom by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 670,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,236,000 after purchasing an additional 404,313 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in BayCom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BayCom by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 239,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 80,240 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after buying an additional 21,945 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BayCom by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 34,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BayCom alerts:

Shares of BayCom stock opened at $12.32 on Friday. BayCom Corp has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $24.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average is $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $160.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.88.

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $22.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BayCom Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet cut BayCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine cut BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised BayCom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on BayCom from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

In other BayCom news, Chairman Lloyd W. Jr. Kendall purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $151,300.00. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 14,200 shares of company stock worth $202,779. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

BayCom Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

See Also: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML).

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.