Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Newpark Resources Inc (NYSE:NR) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,049 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.11% of Newpark Resources worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NR. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 76,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 14,994 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,352,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 652,265 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 83,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 628,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,939,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newpark Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,193,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newpark Resources from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Newpark Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Newpark Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.63.

Shares of NYSE:NR opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $188.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 3.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Newpark Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Newpark Resources had a negative net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $164.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Newpark Resources Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Newpark Resources news, CFO Gregg Piontek acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,492 shares in the company, valued at $387,333.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,550. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newpark Resources

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems, and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling and completion fluids solutions, and technical services to customers in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific regions.

