David Kanen Sells 320,854 Shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Stock

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) major shareholder David Kanen sold 320,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.83, for a total transaction of $2,833,140.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, David Kanen sold 177,541 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total transaction of $1,549,932.93.

On Tuesday, June 16th, David Kanen sold 183,544 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $1,657,402.32.

On Friday, June 19th, David Kanen sold 623,551 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $5,524,661.86.

On Tuesday, June 9th, David Kanen sold 260,364 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $2,345,879.64.

Shares of PRTS stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.47. The company has a market cap of $343.79 million, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.54.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.95 million. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 116.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRTS shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 14.2% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 354,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 44,133 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 4.2% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 447,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,571,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 103,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network by 25.0% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,145,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 630,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Auto Parts Network Company Profile

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

