Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 1,750,000 Shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) Stock

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Leap Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.18.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LPTX shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Leap Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Leap Therapeutics and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Leap Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.69.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $948,000. Institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.

Leap Therapeutics Company Profile

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.

