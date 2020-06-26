Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 1,750,000 Shares of Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) Stock

Leap Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LPTX) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Leap Therapeutics stock opened at $2.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Leap Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.18.
Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Leap Therapeutics Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $948,000. Institutional investors own 31.38% of the company’s stock.
Leap Therapeutics Company Profile
Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric, biliary tract, gynecologic, and non-small cell lung cancers, as well as hepatocellular carcinoma, a type of liver cancer.
