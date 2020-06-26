Robert Hagedorn Sells 30,732 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Stock

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) major shareholder Robert Hagedorn sold 30,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $4,059,082.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,778,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,907,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE SMG opened at $130.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.40. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $151.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 51.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

