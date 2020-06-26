Robert Hagedorn Sells 30,732 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Stock

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) major shareholder Robert Hagedorn sold 30,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $4,059,082.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,778,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,907,429.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE SMG opened at $130.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.40. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $151.03. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08.
Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 392.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.09% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.
Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.
Recommended Story: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.