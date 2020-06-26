Zacks Investment Research Downgrades MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) to Sell

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. First Analysis cut MiX Telematics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut MiX Telematics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MiX Telematics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

NYSE:MIXT opened at $8.99 on Wednesday. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $16.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $201.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 99.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its stake in MiX Telematics by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 52,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

