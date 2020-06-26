St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 965 ($12.28) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 925 ($11.77). UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.03% from the stock’s current price.

STJ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,118 ($14.23) to GBX 1,120 ($14.25) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 875 ($11.14) to GBX 1,005 ($12.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 950 ($12.09) to GBX 800 ($10.18) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 900 ($11.45) to GBX 685 ($8.72) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 933 ($11.87).

LON STJ opened at GBX 955.20 ($12.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 900.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 976.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 614 ($7.81) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,777.50 ($22.62).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe.

