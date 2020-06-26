KeyCorp Increases Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $70.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $39.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Peloton from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peloton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.42.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.96. Peloton has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $58.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.08 million. Peloton’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 5,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $177,892,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $5,519,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,519,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,674,264 shares of company stock worth $198,566,620 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton by 245.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peloton by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton by 12,500.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 41.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

