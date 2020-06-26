STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

NASDAQ STAA opened at $60.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.52. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 5.17. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $61.73.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 46,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $1,821,078.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,961.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total transaction of $942,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,417.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,300 shares of company stock valued at $12,192,414 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $4,396,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

