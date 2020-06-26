NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Get NantHealth alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on NH. ValuEngine raised NantHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised NantHealth from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NH stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.90. NantHealth has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $436.95 million, a P/E ratio of -25.22 and a beta of 1.91.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $18.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 112,605 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 88,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 37,812 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,866,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NantHealth by 616.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 401,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NantHealth (NH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.