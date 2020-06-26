Lawrence Joseph Ellison Sells 1,400,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,391,358,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $54.53 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.76% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Cleveland Research upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Oracle in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 39,048,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,068,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,159,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,650,944,000 after buying an additional 237,469 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,849,265 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,200,989,000 after buying an additional 886,375 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 22,608,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,197,810,000 after acquiring an additional 326,268 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,344,720 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,231 shares during the period. 48.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

