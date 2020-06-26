Steven Schuurman Sells 700,000 Shares of Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Director Steven Schuurman sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total transaction of $62,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ESTC stock opened at $92.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Elastic NV has a 1-year low of $39.01 and a 1-year high of $104.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.65 and a beta of 0.94.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $123.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.15 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 39.09% and a negative return on equity of 35.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Elastic by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Elastic by 2,468.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Elastic by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Elastic by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $70.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

