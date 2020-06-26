Insider Selling: Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Sells 271,386 Shares of Stock

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 271,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $10,814,732.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ARES stock opened at $38.97 on Friday. Ares Management Corp has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $41.88. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 102.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,542,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,717,000 after purchasing an additional 114,367 shares in the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Management by 31.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,215,079 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $315,952,000 after acquiring an additional 28,575 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ares Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.82.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

