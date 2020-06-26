David A. Morken Sells 87,870 Shares of Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc (NASDAQ:BAND) CEO David A. Morken sold 87,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $11,220,120.30.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $129.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.14. Bandwidth Inc has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $130.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,467.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $68.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.29 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAND. State Street Corp increased its position in Bandwidth by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,934 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 762,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,297,000 after purchasing an additional 220,201 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,489,000. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Monday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.88.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

