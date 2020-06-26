Safestore (LON:SAFE) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Hold”

Safestore (LON:SAFE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Safestore to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safestore has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 755 ($9.61).

Shares of LON SAFE opened at GBX 711.33 ($9.05) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 8.00. Safestore has a 12 month low of GBX 501 ($6.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 886.89 ($11.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 685.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 736.89.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business ?Une Pièce en Plus? in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

