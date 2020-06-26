Insider Selling: Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Sells $16,993,252.50 in Stock

Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,618,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $16,993,252.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,789,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,288,406. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tony Marion Pearce also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 19th, Tony Marion Pearce sold 10,789,372 shares of Purple Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $113,288,406.00.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $18.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.39, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $11.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Purple Innovation Inc has a twelve month low of $4.42 and a twelve month high of $19.06.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 528.14% and a net margin of 1.06%. The business had revenue of $122.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Purple Innovation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on Purple Innovation from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

