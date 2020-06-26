Harold Hamm Purchases 1,300,000 Shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Chairman Harold Hamm purchased 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $20,813,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Harold Hamm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 22nd, Harold Hamm acquired 1,224,474 shares of Continental Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $20,791,568.52.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.90 and a 1 year high of $43.57.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $880.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.57 million. Continental Resources had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $5.75 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on Continental Resources from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on Continental Resources from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $4,768,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 3,182.2% during the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,991 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

