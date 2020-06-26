Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Maverix Metals from $7.90 to $7.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Maverix Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $511.36 million and a PE ratio of -70.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Maverix Metals had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Maverix Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 244,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Maverix Metals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 635,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

