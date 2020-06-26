Eric S. Yuan Sells 70,143 Shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 70,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.37, for a total transaction of $17,631,845.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,286 shares in the company, valued at $44,564,381.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ZM opened at $259.51 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $60.97 and a 12-month high of $260.29. The stock has a market cap of $71.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,526.53, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of -1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $195.91 and a 200-day moving average of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 193.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after buying an additional 62,654 shares during the last quarter. Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $20,249,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 294.9% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 29.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

