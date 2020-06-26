Royal Mail (LON:RMG) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

Royal Mail (LON:RMG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Royal Mail to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 135 ($1.72) to GBX 165 ($2.10) in a report on Monday, May 18th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 148 ($1.88) to GBX 105 ($1.34) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Royal Mail from GBX 250 ($3.18) to GBX 200 ($2.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 159.25 ($2.03).

LON:RMG opened at GBX 164.50 ($2.09) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06. Royal Mail has a twelve month low of GBX 118.86 ($1.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 258.60 ($3.29). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 175.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 181.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.69.

Royal Mail (LON:RMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported GBX 19.60 ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.70 ($0.28) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Mail will post 2834.0001931 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Mail Company Profile

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

