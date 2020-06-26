Berenberg Bank Increases Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Price Target to GBX 520

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 420 ($5.35) to GBX 520 ($6.62) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Next Fifteen Communications Group stock opened at GBX 390 ($4.96) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 357.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 422.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.59 million and a P/E ratio of 156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a one year low of GBX 199.50 ($2.54) and a one year high of GBX 668 ($8.50).

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

