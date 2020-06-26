CareTech (LON:CTH) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

CareTech (LON:CTH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($7.00) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 430 ($5.47). Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 29.41% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CareTech in a research report on Thursday, June 18th.

LON:CTH opened at GBX 425 ($5.41) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 398.95 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 418.40. The company has a market cap of $466.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. CareTech has a fifty-two week low of GBX 285 ($3.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 502 ($6.39).

CareTech Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries provide social care and support services for children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Adult Services and Children Services. The Adult services segment provides individual tailor made solutions for people living in their own homes, residential care, or independent supported living schemes.

