Zacks Investment Research Lowers Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) to Sell

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MORF. BidaskClub raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Morphic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.34. Morphic has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Morphic will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $583,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,229.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 13,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $268,644.23. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,684.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,853. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,850,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,919,000 after buying an additional 485,755 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after buying an additional 401,237 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 96,548 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 1st quarter worth $1,120,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 44,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

