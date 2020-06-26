BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

BAE Systems (LON:BA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 750 ($9.55) to GBX 600 ($7.64) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 511 ($6.50) price target (down previously from GBX 700 ($8.91)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded BAE Systems to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 705 ($8.97) to GBX 550 ($7.00) in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 646.33 ($8.23).

BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 672.80 ($8.56). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 504.63 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 557.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40.

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

