RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RNLSY. HSBC cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Friday, May 15th. Goldman Sachs Group raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of RENAULT S A/ADR in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut RENAULT S A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.00. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $12.80.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

