Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DOCU. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Docusign in a report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docusign from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Docusign from $100.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.58.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $168.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Docusign has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $172.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.06.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 29.36% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $297.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Docusign will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 10,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.14, for a total value of $1,754,516.94. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 162,187 shares in the company, valued at $26,297,000.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.51, for a total transaction of $2,755,874.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,543.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 473,366 shares of company stock valued at $46,659,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the 4th quarter worth $78,985,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Docusign during the fourth quarter worth about $70,156,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Docusign by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,425,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,610,000 after purchasing an additional 795,212 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Docusign during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,674,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Docusign by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,430,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,203,000 after buying an additional 389,001 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Docusign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

