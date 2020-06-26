Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $532.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

