Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 11.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.73. The firm has a market cap of $532.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). Research analysts forecast that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 83.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1,465.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 93.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Analyst Recommendations for Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

RENAULT S A/ADR Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
RENAULT S A/ADR Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Docusign Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer
Docusign Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird
Mirum Pharmaceuticals Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird
Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Albireo Pharma
Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Albireo Pharma
Albireo Pharma Now Covered by Robert W. Baird
Albireo Pharma Now Covered by Robert W. Baird
Par Pacific Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group
Par Pacific Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report