Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $407.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.92. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 730.55% and a negative return on equity of 72.82%. Analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

