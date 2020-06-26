Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Research analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALBO. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $29.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $407.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.92. Albireo Pharma has a 52 week low of $11.26 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.84). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 730.55% and a negative return on equity of 72.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 million. Analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,960,139 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 255,809 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,913,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,319,000 after purchasing an additional 476,190 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 972,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,918,000 after buying an additional 105,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after buying an additional 59,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 492,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 317,589 shares in the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.