Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PARR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Par Pacific from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Par Pacific currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.63.

Par Pacific stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. Par Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.30 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,632,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,593,000 after buying an additional 234,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 707,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 184,670 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,041,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 917,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

