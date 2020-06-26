Zacks: Brokerages Expect Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.00 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) will report sales of $75.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $10,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 749,900%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $57.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $90.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.00 million, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $33.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

SELB stock opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.98. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $18,910,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $10,943,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,816,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,816,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 575,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

