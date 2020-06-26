Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.40 Million

Analysts expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to announce sales of $31.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.50 million and the highest is $32.30 million. Ranger Energy Services reported sales of $84.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 62.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year sales of $174.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $164.80 million to $185.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $213.85 million, with estimates ranging from $203.70 million to $224.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.40 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.58%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RNGR shares. ValuEngine raised Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lowered Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ranger Energy Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

NYSE:RNGR opened at $2.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. The firm has a market cap of $44.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 2.29. Ranger Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNGR. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. 26.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

