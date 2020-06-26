Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.47 Million

Brokerages expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to report $34.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.14 million to $34.81 million. Safe Bulkers posted sales of $45.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $153.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $157.39 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $197.39 million, with estimates ranging from $194.88 million to $199.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.95 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 0.34%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Safe Bulkers from $1.25 to $0.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 57.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 32,765 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the first quarter worth about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 40,750 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,876 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 208.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 117,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

SB opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

