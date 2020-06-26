Contourglobal (LON:GLO) Price Target Cut to GBX 207

Contourglobal (LON:GLO) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 219 ($2.79) to GBX 207 ($2.63) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Contourglobal from GBX 310 ($3.95) to GBX 205 ($2.61) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Contourglobal stock opened at GBX 187.59 ($2.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 176.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 178.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85. Contourglobal has a 52-week low of GBX 120 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 226.50 ($2.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 765.28.

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, Africa, and the Caribbean islands. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 1,424 MW in Latin America and 228 MW in Africa.

