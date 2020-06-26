Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BOO. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.36) price objective (up from GBX 490 ($6.24)) on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($6.05) price objective (up from GBX 425 ($5.41)) on shares of Boohoo Group in a report on Monday, June 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 490 ($6.24) to GBX 500 ($6.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 400 ($5.09) to GBX 440 ($5.60) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Boohoo Group from GBX 415 ($5.28) to GBX 480 ($6.11) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 401.79 ($5.11).

BOO stock opened at GBX 410.50 ($5.22) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. Boohoo Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.52). The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 368.84 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 298.26.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

