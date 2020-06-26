Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:SAVE)

Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:SAVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SAVE stock opened at GBX 7.10 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.58. Jersey Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 28.50 ($0.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 million and a P/E ratio of -6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.

About Jersey Oil and Gas

Savannah Energy Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. The company was formerly known as Savannah Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Savannah Energy Plc in April 2020.

