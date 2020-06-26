Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:SAVE)

Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:SAVE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of SAVE stock opened at GBX 7.10 ($0.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.58. Jersey Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 28.50 ($0.36). The firm has a market capitalization of $69.21 million and a P/E ratio of -6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01.
About Jersey Oil and Gas
