Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 220 ($2.80) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 455 ($5.79).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 180 ($2.29) to GBX 220 ($2.80) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. HSBC upped their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 330 ($4.20) to GBX 400 ($5.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank raised Crest Nicholson to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 368 ($4.68) to GBX 202 ($2.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Crest Nicholson from GBX 420 ($5.35) to GBX 210 ($2.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crest Nicholson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 290.40 ($3.70).

The company has a market capitalization of $644.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 256.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 346.40. Crest Nicholson has a one year low of GBX 159.85 ($2.03) and a one year high of GBX 524 ($6.67).

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

