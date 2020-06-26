Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Premier Foods (LON:PFD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 80 ($1.02) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 80 ($1.02) to GBX 90 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 71.60 ($0.91) on Wednesday. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 17.86 ($0.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 58.90 ($0.75). The company has a market capitalization of $589.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 48.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 37.64.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

