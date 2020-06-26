Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AUTO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 375 ($4.77) to GBX 440 ($5.60) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday. HSBC lowered Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.59) to GBX 410 ($5.22) in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($7.64) to GBX 570 ($7.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 525.77 ($6.69).

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 529.20 ($6.74) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 526.93 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 519.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.57. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 308.60 ($3.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 747 ($9.51). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

