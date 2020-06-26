Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) to Hold

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

MCB has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $30.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.22. The company has a market cap of $242.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.39. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $51.09.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.25). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 16.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 71,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 51,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $503,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 42.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

