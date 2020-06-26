Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating reissued by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AUTO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 600 ($7.64) to GBX 570 ($7.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 368 ($4.68) to GBX 348 ($4.43) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 525.77 ($6.69).

LON AUTO opened at GBX 529.20 ($6.74) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 526.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 519.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.57. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of GBX 308.60 ($3.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 747 ($9.51). The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

