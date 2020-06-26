$42.67 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) to announce sales of $42.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $39.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $44.30 million. Denny’s reported sales of $151.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year sales of $319.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $303.50 million to $331.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $415.78 million, with estimates ranging from $393.65 million to $427.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $96.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.42 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 22.79%.

DENN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Denny’s from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub downgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Friday, May 15th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Denny’s from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.07.

In related news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $78,615.28. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 806,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,215,209.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Denny’s in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

DENN stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.73, a PEG ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.35. Denny’s has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $23.88.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

