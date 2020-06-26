Zacks Investment Research Downgrades aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Hold

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a bio-therapeutics company. The Company is involved in the discovery and development of medicines for severe, rare diseases of physiological modulators. aTyr Pharma, Inc. is a based in SAN DIEGO, United States. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LIFE. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. aTyr Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.95.

Shares of LIFE opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200-day moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. aTyr Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 185.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that aTyr Pharma will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,132.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in aTyr Pharma by 1,002.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 34,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.22% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

