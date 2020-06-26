Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) to Sell

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola Femsa S.A., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets and distributes soft drinks throughout the metropolitan area of Mexico City, in Southeastern Mexico and in metropolitan Buenos Aires, Argentina. The Company produces Coca-Cola, Sprite, Fresca, Quatro, Powerade, Extra Poma, Etiqueta Azul and Kin. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on KOF. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA stock opened at $44.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.21. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $65.49.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 9.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KOF. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 84.0% in the first quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 1,496,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,186,000 after acquiring an additional 682,842 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2,385.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 146,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after purchasing an additional 140,763 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,602,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,119,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 836.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 114,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares during the period. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1,064.7% during the first quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 91,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 83,550 shares during the period. 7.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

