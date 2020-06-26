Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Phreesia (PHR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Phreesia (NYSE: PHR):

6/19/2020 – Phreesia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

6/13/2020 – Phreesia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Phreesia Inc. provides a patient intake management platform. The company’s SaaS platform engages patients in their care and provides a modern, consistent experience, while enabling healthcare organizations to optimize their staffing, boost profitability and enhance clinical care. Phreesia Inc. is based in New York. “

6/10/2020 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $30.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/9/2020 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $34.00 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Phreesia had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $25.00 to $34.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Phreesia is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $34.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -2.61.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $33.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.92 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Charles Kallenbach sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $73,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 13,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $335,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,168 shares of company stock worth $1,007,551 over the last quarter. 28.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the fourth quarter valued at $911,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

