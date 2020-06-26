Brokerages Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will announce $41.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.38 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $76.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $188.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $165.50 million to $201.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $223.52 million, with estimates ranging from $206.00 million to $232.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LADR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.66.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $7.51 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $18.97. The company has a current ratio of 108.52, a quick ratio of 108.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $936.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.65%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 31.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 166.7% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 17,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 32.4% in the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

