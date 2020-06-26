Willow Biosciences (TSE:WLLW) Stock Price Down 17.3%

Shares of Willow Biosciences Inc (TSE:WLLW) fell 17.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.43, 208,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 224,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on shares of Willow Biosciences from C$5.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 9.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.40.

Willow Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, produces plant derived compounds for the pharmaceutical, health and wellness, and consumer packaged goods industries. It primarily focuses on the production of cannabinoids for the treatment for pain, anxiety, obesity, cancer, and brain disorders. The company has a Joint Development Agreement with Noramco, Inc to develop and commercialize a yeast-based production platform for the manufacturing and distribution of cannabidiol (CBD).

