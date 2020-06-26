IBEX Technologies (CVE:IBT) Trading Up 12%

IBEX Technologies Inc (CVE:IBT) was up 12% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, approximately 86,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 324% from the average daily volume of 20,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The firm has a market cap of $5.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.64, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.23.

About IBEX Technologies (CVE:IBT)

IBEX Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers a portfolio of recombinant glycosaminoglycan lyases, including Heparinase I, Heparinase II, Heparinase III, Chondroitinase AC, and Chondroitinase B.

