Software (ETR:SOW) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.70

Software AG (ETR:SOW) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €35.70 ($40.11) and last traded at €35.70 ($40.11), with a volume of 395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €35.52 ($39.91).

A number of research firms have issued reports on SOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($39.33) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Baader Bank set a €36.50 ($41.01) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($31.46) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price objective on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.27 ($36.26).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €34.24 and its 200-day moving average is €31.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

