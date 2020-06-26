Global Daily Fantasy Sports (CVE:DFS) Trading Up 36.2%

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc (CVE:DFS)’s stock price was up 36.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32, approximately 2,096,290 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,189,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 million and a P/E ratio of -10.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16.

About Global Daily Fantasy Sports (CVE:DFS)

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc operates in daily fantasy sports (DFS) industry. It offers DFS software and network, which enables its licensed customers to offer a customized and branded DFS product to their end users. The company was formerly known as Lariat Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc in June 2016.

