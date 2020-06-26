Global Daily Fantasy Sports (CVE:DFS) Trading Up 36.2%

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc (CVE:DFS)’s stock price was up 36.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32, approximately 2,096,290 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,189,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 million and a P/E ratio of -10.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16.

About Global Daily Fantasy Sports (CVE:DFS)

Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc operates in daily fantasy sports (DFS) industry. It offers DFS software and network, which enables its licensed customers to offer a customized and branded DFS product to their end users. The company was formerly known as Lariat Energy Ltd. and changed its name to Global Daily Fantasy Sports Inc in June 2016.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Daily Fantasy Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Daily Fantasy Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

$42.67 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Corp This Quarter
$42.67 Million in Sales Expected for Denny’s Corp This Quarter
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades aTyr Pharma to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades aTyr Pharma to Hold
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coca-Cola FEMSA to Sell
Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Coca-Cola FEMSA to Sell
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Phreesia
Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Phreesia
Brokerages Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.31 Million
Brokerages Anticipate Ladder Capital Corp Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.31 Million
Willow Biosciences Stock Price Down 17.3%
Willow Biosciences Stock Price Down 17.3%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report